Frontline Financial Services Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results As On 31.03.2019 Is Going To Be Held On 30.05.2019 At 03:00 P.M. At The Registered Office Of The Company.

FRONTLINE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve financial results as on 31.03.2019

Pdf Link: Frontline Financial Services Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results As On 31.03.2019 Is Going To Be Held On 30.05.2019 At 03:00 P.M. At The Registered Office Of The Company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Frontline Financial Services Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.