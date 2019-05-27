The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2019, interalia:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Recommended the issuance of fully paid up Bonus Share in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. One fully paid up shares for every One fully paid up share/s held], subject to the shareholders approval.



3. Recommended the payment of Final Dividend @ 17.70% (Rs.1.77 per share) on the paid-up equity share capital (Pre Bonus) of the Company for the FY 2018-19, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Gail (India) Ltd. - Financial Results For 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com