Galaxy Surfactants Ltd - Audited Financial Results 31.03.2019

1. Considered and approved the Annual Financial Statements (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.

2. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.

3. Considered and recommended final dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2018 subject to the approval of shareholders in the 33rd Annual General Meeting.

4. Decided to hold 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

We are enclosing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) alongwith Auditors Report for your information and record. The same will be made available on the Companys website.

We are also enclosing declaration under Reg. 33 (3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

