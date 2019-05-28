Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 which commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 6.25 p.m. inter alia, have approved the following:



1. The Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and Auditors Report thereon.

2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended as on March 31, 2019



Pdf Link: Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com