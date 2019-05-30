Ganesh Holdings Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter As Well As Year Ended On 31-03-2019 Alongwith Auditors Report Thereon.

As per the Attachment

Pdf Link: Ganesh Holdings Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter As Well As Year Ended On 31-03-2019 Alongwith Auditors Report Thereon.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Ganesh Holdings Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor