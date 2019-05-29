The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019 has considered and approved inter-alia the following:



1. Audited Financial Statements and Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 (both Standalone and Consolidated).



2. Recommended Dividend on equity shares @ Rs. 10.00 (i.e. 100%) per equity share of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-19, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid within the prescribed time frame.



Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, along with Auditors report thereon and Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019 (Standalone and Consolidated);





Pdf Link: Garware Polyester Ltd. - Regulation 30 & 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com