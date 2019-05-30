Garware Technical Fibres Ltd - The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March 2019

We refer to the Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and accordingly enclosed herewith:



a. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019.

b. Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019.

c. Declaration pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016 and Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations.



