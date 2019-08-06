GAYATRI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



This notice is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further, in accordance with Gayatri Sugars Code of internal procedures and conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by designated persons, the trading window for dealing in securities of Company was closed from July 01, 2019 and will open 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the stock exchange.

Pdf Link: Gayatri Sugars Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com