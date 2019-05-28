GCM Capital Advisors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter as well as Financial Year ended on 31st March 2019, has been postponed due to non-availability of Managing Director due to medical reason.



Now this re-scheduled/postponed meeting will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 to consider Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter as well as Financial Year ended on 31st March 2019.



The above information is provided in compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015.



This is for the information of Members.

Pdf Link: Gcm Capital Advisors Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Revised Board Meeting Date For Adopting And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com