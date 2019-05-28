Gemstone Investments Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of the Audited Results (Standalone) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.



We also enclose herewith Independent Auditors report from the statutory auditors on audited quarterly standalone financial results and year end audited standalone results along with the declaration of un-modified opinion by the Statutory Auditors.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m.



