Gera Developments Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations)along with Certificate from the Debenture Trustees

Pdf Link: Gera Developments Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
