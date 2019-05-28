The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 28th May 2019 has considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2019.



we enclose the following

i. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2019.

ii. Auditors Report on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2019.

iii. Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.



Pdf Link: Gita Renewable Energy Ltd - Deceleration Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com