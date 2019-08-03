In pursuance to Regulation 44 of per SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) and in furtherance to our letter dated August 2, 2019, we would like to inform you that we have received the Scrutinizers Report containing the consolidated results of the remote e-votes received upto the August 2, 2019 and the voting through ballot paper received till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.



The details of voting results, as per the Scrutinizers Report and as per SEBI LODR, are enclosed in the prescribed format as Annexure A.



Based on the consolidated report of the Scrutinizers, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company have been approved by the Members with requisite majority.



Further note that besides the above, there were 05 (Five) invalid ballot papers containing 761 votes.





Pdf Link: Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. - Details Of Results Of Remote E-Voting And Voting Through Ballot Paper Of The 60Th Annual General Meeting

