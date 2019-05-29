Dear Sir,



Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results and Auditors Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



You are requested to take the same on your records.



Pdf Link: Globus Constructors & Developers Limited - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND AUDITOR REPORT FOR THE QUARTER & YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2019

