GOLDEN CARPETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject, we would like to inform your esteemed office

that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on

Saturday, the lOth day of August, 2019 at 3.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company

situated at 8-2-596/5/B/1, Road No-10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034, Telangana, India

to consider, inter-alia, unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended as on 30th June,

2019.

Further, as per Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating,

Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the

securities of the Company will remain closed from 03.08.2019 and will open after 48 hours

of the announcement of the unaudited results.

Pdf Link: Golden Carpets Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider & Approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com