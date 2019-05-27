Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held at its Registered Office on Monday, 27th May, 2019 (which commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 3.20 P.M.) wherein they have adopted / approved / considered the following:



1) The Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and Year ended 31/03/2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

2) Auditors Report on the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results.

3) Declaration by Whole-time Director pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2016.



The said results will be duly published in the newspapers within due course of time.





Pdf Link: Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd - Results Financial Result For 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com