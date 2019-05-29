please find enclosed the following:



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019



2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019



3. Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Financials of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



4. Declaration pursuant to SEBI Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016..







Pdf Link: Golechha Global Finance Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

