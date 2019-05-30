Gravity (India) Ltd. - Quick Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gravity (India) Limited (,the Company,) was held on Thursday,-30th May, 201:9 at 5:00 P.M at the Registered office of the Company inter to alia take on record and approve the Audited Accounts and Financial statement of the Company along with the Auditors Report of the statutory Auditors for the quarter / year
ended on 31t March, 2019 and other related matters.

Pdf Link: Gravity (India) Ltd. - Quick Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Gravity (India) Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor