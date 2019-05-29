Further to our letter dated May 17, 2019, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019 approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Grindwell Norton Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019.

