GRP LTD. - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Enclosed herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Report of Auditors on the said Results, as taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019. A declaration regarding unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 is also enclosed.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019, has recommended dividend of Rs.8/- per share (80.00%) for the year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 8.00 p.m

Pdf Link: GRP LTD. - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
GRP Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.