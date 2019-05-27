Enclosed herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Report of Auditors on the said Results, as taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019. A declaration regarding unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 is also enclosed.



The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019, has recommended dividend of Rs.8/- per share (80.00%) for the year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 8.00 p.m



Pdf Link: GRP LTD. - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com