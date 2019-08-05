Gtv Engineering Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019 , Etc

GTV Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial

Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2019.

2.To consider and approve the Limited Review Report.

3.To consider and approve the draft Notice of Annual

General Meeting and fix the date for the closure of

Register of Members and Share Transfer book of the

Company.

4.To consider and approve the Secretarial Audit Report.

5.To appoint the Scrutinizer for Scrutinizing the e-voting

process and poll at the ensuring Annual General Meeting.

6.Any other matter with the permission of Chairman.



