With reference to the captioned subject, please find attached audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities, Audit Report and Declaration made by Chief Financial Officer of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Kindly take note of the same.



We request you to disseminate this information to the public.



Pdf Link: Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Results And Audit Report (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com