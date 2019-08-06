Gujarat Containers Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Re- Scheduling Of Board Meeting NOW To Be Held On Wednesday , The 14Th August, 2019 At 4.30 P.M. To Consider And Approve, The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The 1St Quarter Ended June, 30, 2019 .

GUJARAT CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Due to inconvenience of Independent Directors ,the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was to be held on Thursday, the 8th August, 2019, is now re- scheduled to be held on Wednesday , the 14th August, 2019 at 4.30 p.m. at its Corporate Office at 201-202, B-Wing, Alkapuri Arcade R C Dutt Road, Baroda, inter alia, to consider and approve, the standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June, 30, 2019 .





