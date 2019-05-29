The Board of Directors of the Company has in its meeting held today i.e. on 29th May, 2019 approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial year ended on 31.03.2019.



In compliance of Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI LODR, as amended, we send herewith -



(i)Audited Financial Results of the Company

(ii)Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results; and

(iii)Declaration by the Company as to the unmodified opinion expressed by the SA on Audited Financial Results.



The Board of Directors has at the said meeting recommended a Dividend of Rs. 7/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (@ 70%) to the shareholders for the year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Upon approval by the shareholders, the dividend declared will be paid within 30 days of declaration and the date of payment of dividend will be intimated in due course.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting: Furnishing Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2019

