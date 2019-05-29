Dear Sir/Madam,



With reference to captioned subject and in continuation of our intimation dated May 22, 2019, this is to inform you that following business were transacted in the meeting of board of directors of the company held on may 29, 2019,



1. Considered and approved audited Financial Results for the quarter & Year ended on 31st days of March, 2019 along with audit report thereon.



We are enclosing herewith audited financial results for the quarter and year ending on March 31, 2019 along with Audit report there on for your record.



The Board of Directors meeting was commenced at 5:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:10 p.m.



Kindly take the same on your records.



Thanking you.



Pdf Link: Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com