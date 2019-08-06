As required in terms of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:



1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 ;

2. Independent Auditors Review Report on Review of Interim Financial Results submitted by the Statutory Auditors, M/s T R Chadha & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad.



Please find the same in order and kindly take them on your records.



Pdf Link: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. - Revised- Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com