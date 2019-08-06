Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. - Revised- Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

As required in terms of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:

1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 ;
2. Independent Auditors Review Report on Review of Interim Financial Results submitted by the Statutory Auditors, M/s T R Chadha & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad.

Please find the same in order and kindly take them on your records.

Pdf Link: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. - Revised- Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

