The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, inter alia, perused and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.



A copy of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed herewith. (Annexure I)



As reported in the attached Financial Results The Financial Results include the Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date unaudited figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors.



We further state that M/s. GMJ & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019. We have enclosed herewith the Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015(Annexure II)



Pdf Link: Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com