Gulshan Polyols Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March,2019.

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2019 on Financial Results for the year ended 31st March ,2019 and declaration of Final Dividend :
As attached

Pdf Link: Gulshan Polyols Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March,2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor