Hariyana Metals Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Considerand Approve Unaudited Standalonefinancial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

HARIYANA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, inter alia, to consider, approval of unaudited standalonefinancial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Further, in terms of the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in equity shares of the Company is closed from Monday, July 1, 2019 until Thursday, August 15, 2019 (both days inclusive) on account of declaration offinancial resultsfor the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com