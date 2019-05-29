Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are forwarding herewith a copy of the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 that has been approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 29th May, 2019, along with the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results.

Pdf Link: Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com