We are resubmitting Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2019, as the date of Declaration regarding Auditorss Report with unmodified Opinion(s), earlier submitted along with the financial results was incorrect due to inadvertent error. We are attaching herewith the revised letter along with copy of the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 that has been approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 29th May, 2019, along with the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results. Except the date of declaration there is no change in the financial results submitted earlier. Kindly treat this as our compliance with SEBI Listing Regulations.

Pdf Link: Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com