Kindly find enclosed audited financial result for financial year ending March 31, 2019 along with Auditor

Report as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulat ions,

2015, which has been approved by Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Pdf Link: Has Lifestyle Ltd - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR F.Y. ENDED 31St· MARCH 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com