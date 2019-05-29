Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, along with the Audit Report of our Statutory Auditors, M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP for the said quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, and a copy of the Extract of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, to be published in the newspapers are attached.

Pdf Link: Hawkins Cookers Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com