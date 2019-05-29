Hawkins Cookers Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, along with the Audit Report of our Statutory Auditors, M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP for the said quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, and a copy of the Extract of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, to be published in the newspapers are attached.

Pdf Link: Hawkins Cookers Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Hawkins Cooker Ltd

