Hckk Ventures Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following;

1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ending 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report thereon.

2. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016

Pdf Link: Hckk Ventures Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
