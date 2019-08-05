HIMACHAL FIBRES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve HIMACHAL FIBRES LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2019 and to take up allied and other matters. HIMACHAL FIBRES LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2019 and to take up allied and other matters.

Pdf Link: Himachal Fibres Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com