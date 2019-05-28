Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Results- Financial Results 31.03.2019

This to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on Tuesday the 28 May 2019, inter-alia has approved and taken record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2019. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015,

Declaration of Dividend:

The Board has recommended a dividend Re. 0.15 per share ( @15% ) per equity share of Re 1/- each;

The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 5.50 pm.

We request you to kindly take on record the same.

Pdf Link: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Results- Financial Results 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

