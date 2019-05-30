Himalaya Food International Ltd - Submission Of The Audited Financial Results And Audit Report For The Year Ended March 31, 2019 With Unmodified Opinion Of The Statutory Auditors.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith the following documents-

1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 together with a statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019;

2. Auditors Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company viz. M/s SATNAM ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants, for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019;

