Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith the following:

1. Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2019.

2. The Audit Report with unmodified opinion(s) in respect of the above mentioned Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019.

3. Declaration duly certified by the Chief Financial Officer of the Company to the effect that the Auditors have submitted their Report with unmodified opinion.

The Board Meeting commenced at 3.30 pm and concluded at 5.15 pm.



Pdf Link: Himalaya Granites Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com