Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 25, 2018 have approved/ considered the following:



1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) together with the Independent Auditors Report from our Statutory Auditors for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.-enclosed.



2. Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 5 per Equity Share (including Rs. 1.50 per Equity Share as one time special dividend) for the Financial Year 2018-19.



We further state that the report of Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/ financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Himatsingka Seide Ltd. - Annual Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com