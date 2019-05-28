The Board of Hindustan Copper Ltd in its meeting held on 28.5.2019 has approved Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31.3.2019 (Standalone and Consolidated).

Pdf Link: Hindustan Copper Ltd. - Financial Results Of Hindustan Copper Ltd For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.3.2019 (Standalone And Consolidated).

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com