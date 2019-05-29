Hindustan Motors Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Enclosed please find the Statement of Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 in the prescribed format in terms of requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The results were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019.

