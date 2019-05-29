The Board of Directors duly approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March, 2019, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019 as per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS) and Notes mentioned therein together with Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company with Declaration on Unmodified Opinion on the said Financial Results

Pdf Link: Hipolin Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

