Honda Siel Power Products Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30, Schedule III, Part A(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Regulations), please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 which were approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 07, 2019.

Pdf Link: Honda Siel Power Products Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 07, 2019
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd

