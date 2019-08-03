HOWARD HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Meeting of S.No. 5/2018-19 of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 04:00 P.M., at the Corporate Office of the Company at Hotel Howard Plaza, Fatehabad Road, Agra-282001 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Please further note that vide our letter dated 26th June, 2019, we had informed the Trading Window Closure with effect from Monday 01st July, 2019, in compliance with the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed upto Thursday, 15th August, 2019. The trading window shall re-open on 16th August, 2019.



The receipt may kindly be acknowledged.



Pdf Link: Howard Hotels Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com