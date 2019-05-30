H.P.Cotton Textile Mills Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2019 (Audited)

Dear Sirs,


In relation to the above captioned subject, we are hereby enclosing the Audited Financial Results for Quarter & Year ended March 31,2019, along-with Auditors Report thereon.


Kindly take note of the same.

Yours Sicnerely,

For H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Ltd.

Managing Director

Pdf Link: H.P.Cotton Textile Mills Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2019 (Audited)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd

