Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a copy of audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Segment Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 duly signed, which has been considered and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27th May, 2019. Also enclosed please find Reports from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. The Auditors have issued the said Reports with Unmodified Opinion.







The meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m and concluded at 3.40 p.m.



This is for your kind information and records.



Pdf Link: Ifb Agro Industries Ltd. - Sub: Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

