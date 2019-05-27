Il&Fs Education&Technology Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Company has on May 25, 2019, filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), inter alia, seeking an extension of time for submission of financial results of the Company for the half year ended March 31, 2019 in terms of Regulation 52 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the reasons as further detailed in the said application. A copy of the said application, as submitted to SEBI, is enclosed herewith for your reference


This is for your information and records

Pdf Link: Il&Fs Education&Technology Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.