This is to inform you that the Company has on May 25, 2019, filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), inter alia, seeking an extension of time for submission of financial results of the Company for the half year ended March 31, 2019 in terms of Regulation 52 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the reasons as further detailed in the said application. A copy of the said application, as submitted to SEBI, is enclosed herewith for your reference





Pdf Link: Il&Fs Education&Technology Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com