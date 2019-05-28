Im+ Capitals Limited - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, from 3:00 p.m & was concluded at 4:30 p.m, among others have transacted the following business:
1. Considered and approve quarterly result for the quarter / year ended on 31.03.2019.
2. Considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statement for the year ending 31.03.2019.
Published on May 28, 2019
