The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, from 3:00 p.m & was concluded at 4:30 p.m, among others have transacted the following business:

1. Considered and approve quarterly result for the quarter / year ended on 31.03.2019.

2. Considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statement for the year ending 31.03.2019.

Pdf Link: Im+ Capitals Limited - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com