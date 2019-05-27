Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statutory Auditors Report as considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 27th May, 2019 commenced at 8.00 P.M and concluded at 8.45 P.M.



Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016, the Statutory Auditor of the Company, M/s R. Kothari & Co., Chartered Accountant (FRN No. 307069E), have issued the Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 with modified opinion. The Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification under specified format of Annexure 1 is enclosed for your kind perusal.



Pdf Link: Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

