We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has:



1) Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019;and



2) Recommended Final dividend of Re. 0.20 per share for the financial year 2018-19. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid/dispatched on and from the fifth day from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. The date of the Annual General Meeting will be intimated to the stock exchange in due course.



Pdf Link: India Home Loan Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For March, 31St 2019 (Audited)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com